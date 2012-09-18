* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.16 percent as buying emerged after the country's finance minister said there won't be any rollback in the recent reform measures announced by the government. * Traders expect 10-year bonds will trade in an 8.10-8.20 percent range in the near term. * Bonds are likely to remain supported on improved liquidity after the 170 billion rupees from the cash reserve ratio cut of 25 basis points will be released on Saturday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)