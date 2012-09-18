*India's main indexes, the BSE index and the 50-share NSE index were flat. * Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday while gold and copper eased, as markets calculated the impact on growth from the Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus and eyed whether Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains. * The market will closely watch the outcome of the Trinamool Congress meeting with Congress Party, in the eastern city of Kolkata on Tuesday evening, to review its support to India's ruling coalition government over the reforms push by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. * ITC shares rose 1.7 percent after falling 5.5 percent on Monday. * Bank of America Merrill Lynch has upgraded Infosys and Tech Mahindra to 'buy' from 'neutral' citing improved revenue confidence and hopes of better earnings. * Infosys rose 1.7 percent while Tech Mahindra was up 1.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)