* Shares in state-owned banks gain on hopes that the government would soon take a decision on restructuring debts of State Electricity Boards (SEBs). * A CNBC TV18 report had earlier said that a cabinet committee is likely to take a call on financial restructuring of SEBs on Thursday. * The report added states will take a burden of 50 percent of the debt and issue bonds against it, while the other 50 percent of debt will have to be restructured by the banks. * State-owned banks with relatively higher exposure to SEBs like Oriental Bank of Commerce, Canara Bank and Central Bank gain between 4 percent and 7 percent. * Power financiers like Power Finance Corp and Rural Electrification Corp gain 4 percent each. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)