* USD/INR off highs as euro retreats and dollar demand ebbs. Pair at 54.05/06 after rising earlier to 54.37 vs its previous close of 54.01/02. * Several dealers say USD demand by a large fund house to meet redemption needs was the key reason behind early gains in USD/INR, which then declines on the absence of additional USD buyers and on foreign fund flow-related dollar selling. * Euro close to four-month highs against the yen and the dollar, though some traders think the single currency's rally since late July may run out of steam soon. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)