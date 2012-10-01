* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.35 percent. * The euro and oil prices fell on Monday as uncertainty about Spain's bailout and concerns over slumping demand due to a slowdown in global growth weighed on investor sentiment. * Several Asian markets are closed for holidays on Monday, including China, Hong Kong and South Korea, keeping activity subdued. * Foreign investors bought 12.30 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when the BSE index rose 0.99 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram wants the Reserve Bank to "walk in the same direction" as the government by cutting interest rates in response to sweeping reforms to rules governing foreign investment and politically-difficult cuts in fuel subsidies. (Economic Times) * Also on watch, India's Manufacturing PMI for September at 0600 GMT, and August trade data at 0730 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by G. Ram Mohan)