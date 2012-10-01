* USD/INR likely higher, tracking weakness in Asian
shares, FX. The pair last closed at 52.85/86.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 53.06-09 in high
volumes.
* Nifty futures in Singapore 0.1 percent down, with
MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.4 percent lower.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram wants the Reserve Bank to
"walk in the same direction" as the government by cutting
interest rates in response to sweeping reforms to rules
governing foreign investment and politically-difficult cuts in
fuel subsidies. (Economic Times)
* Dealers expect rupee to react positively if stocks rise on
Chidambaram comments.
* Data release: Manufacturing PMI, trade data.
