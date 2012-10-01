* USD/INR rises to 52.92/94 versus last close at
52.85/86, tracking weaker Asian FX.
* The euro fell to a three-week low on Monday, after an
independent audit of Spain's banks failed to quell concerns
about the country's progress towards a bailout.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram wants the Reserve Bank to
"walk in the same direction" as the government by cutting
interest rates in response to sweeping reforms, according to an
interview with The Economic Times newspaper.
* The comments may put more pressure on RBI to cut rates when it
meets later in October.
* As expected, India's current account deficit shrank in the
April-June period from an all-time high in the previous quarter.
