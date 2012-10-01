* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at
8.15 percent, on a quiet trading day ahead of Tuesday's public
holiday.
* Bonds see some support after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
tells The Economic Times newspaper he wants the RBI to "walk in
the same direction" as the government by cutting interest rates
in response to sweeping reforms.
* Little reaction seen after a government panel said on Friday
India is on the edge of a "fiscal precipice" and should urgently
slash subsidies in diesel and petrol to curb a budget deficit
that could hit 6.1 percent of GDP this fiscal year.
