* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.15 percent, on a quiet trading day ahead of Tuesday's public holiday. * Bonds see some support after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tells The Economic Times newspaper he wants the RBI to "walk in the same direction" as the government by cutting interest rates in response to sweeping reforms. link.reuters.com/ruf92t * Little reaction seen after a government panel said on Friday India is on the edge of a "fiscal precipice" and should urgently slash subsidies in diesel and petrol to curb a budget deficit that could hit 6.1 percent of GDP this fiscal year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)