* USD/INR slips to 52.78/79 from Friday's close of 52.85/86, after earlier hitting a session high at 53.00. * Private bank dealer sees rupee buying by custodian banks, which he attributes to foreign investor purchases of bonds. * State-run bank dealer says oil and gold-related bids may support pair. * Technicals show INR still below 200 DMA of 53.1735 after closing below the level on Thursday i n spite of weaker global risk trade. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/krishnakumar.k@th msonreuters.com)