* USD/INR slips to 52.78/79 from Friday's close of
52.85/86, after earlier hitting a session high at 53.00.
* Private bank dealer sees rupee buying by custodian banks,
which he attributes to foreign investor purchases of bonds.
* State-run bank dealer says oil and gold-related bids may
support pair.
* Technicals show INR still below 200 DMA of 53.1735 after
closing below the level on Thursday i n spite of weaker global
risk trade.
