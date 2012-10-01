* Deutsche Bank upgrades India's Financial Technologies to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raises its target price to 1,350 rupees from 870 rupees. * Deutsche cites increased revenue from software maintenance solutions, as well as transaction volumes in exchanges MCX and MCX-SX, in which Financial Tech owns stakes. * The investment bank also cited potential stake sales in MCX-SX and Indian Energy Exchange. * MCX and Financial Tech each hold a 5 percent equity stake in MCX-SX, and hold additional warrants in the stock exchange. * Financial Tech also holds a 33 percent stake in India's largest energy exchange. * Shares in Financial Tech trading flat at 974.95 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)