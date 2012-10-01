* Indian cash rates rise to 8.05/8.10 percent after
easing on Friday to 7.95/8.00 percent, as the second week of the
reporting fortnight begins.
* Indian financial markets closed on Tuesday for a public
holiday.
* Banks' borrowing from the repo window falls to 689.6 billion
rupees at the start of a new quarter.
* Banks over-covered for product needs with cash balances of
3.19 trillion rupees on Sept. 25 vs 3.02 trillion requirement
for fortnight ending Sept. 5.
* Total volumes in the call money market stand at 111.15 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent, while that in
the CBLO market are at 320.35 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 7.98 percent.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)