* Indian cash rates rise to 8.05/8.10 percent after easing on Friday to 7.95/8.00 percent, as the second week of the reporting fortnight begins. * Indian financial markets closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window falls to 689.6 billion rupees at the start of a new quarter. * Banks over-covered for product needs with cash balances of 3.19 trillion rupees on Sept. 25 vs 3.02 trillion requirement for fortnight ending Sept. 5. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 111.15 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 320.35 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)