* Indian cement makers continue to rally, with some stocks hitting record highs, on hopes for improved sales and construction activity as the monsoon season ended on Sunday. * The cement sector's cost pressures are beginning to subside, while capacity pressures are easing, Credit Suisse said in a report last week. * ACC trading flat after hitting a record high earlier in the session at 1,484.95 rupees. * Shree Cement surges 6.4 percent, hitting a record at 4,445 rupees. * Ultra Tech Cement rises 1.3 percent, having hit a record high at 2,013.70 rupees, while Ambuja Cements gains 3.1 percent, having hit a record at 209.70 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)