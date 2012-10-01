* USD/INR slips to 52.65/67 from Friday's close of
52.85/86, after hitting a session low at 52.59.
* Dealers cite foreign fund inflows into local shares and
exporters' dollar sales.
* Lack of dollar demand from oil importers at the start of a new
month also supporting the rupee, dealers say.
* Foreign institutional investors bought a net 193 billion
rupees ($3.66 billion) in Indian stocks in September, their
strongest purchases this year since February.
($1 = 52.7450 Indian rupees)
