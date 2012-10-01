* USD/INR slips to 52.65/67 from Friday's close of 52.85/86, after hitting a session low at 52.59. * Dealers cite foreign fund inflows into local shares and exporters' dollar sales. * Lack of dollar demand from oil importers at the start of a new month also supporting the rupee, dealers say. * Foreign institutional investors bought a net 193 billion rupees ($3.66 billion) in Indian stocks in September, their strongest purchases this year since February. ($1 = 52.7450 Indian rupees) (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com /; shamik.paul.reuters.com@reuters.net)