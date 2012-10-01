* The BSE index gains 0.36 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 0.29 percent. * Select auto stocks rise after posting sturdier September sales than expected. Maruti Suzuki gains 0.6 percent after saying volumes rose 9.8 percent, while TVS Motor gains 4.6 percent after sales fell less than expected. * Infrastructure-related stocks extend recent gains as the end of the monsoon season is expected to revive construction activity and as the government continues its push to revive projects. * India will allow insurance companies to invest in infrastructure projects, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday. * IVRCL gains 3.3 percent while NCC Limited rises 3.7 percent. * Cement makers also gain: Ambuja Cements gains 3.3 percent after earlier hitting a record at 209.70 rupees. * Software services exporters recover from recent falls: Infosys Ltd gains 3 percent after falling 2.5 percent over the previous four sessions. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)