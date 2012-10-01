* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 basis points to 7.03 percent, while the 1-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.61 percent. * Receiving in swaps is fuelled by expectations of a RBI rate cut at the October policy review. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told The Economic Times newspaper he wants the RBI to "walk in the same direction" as the government by cutting interest rates in response to sweeping reforms. link.reuters.com/ruf92t * Hopes of improvement in banking sector liquidity due to month-end government spending also helps receiving. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)