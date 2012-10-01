* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 basis
points to 7.03 percent, while the 1-year rate
falls 2 bps to 7.61 percent.
* Receiving in swaps is fuelled by expectations of a RBI rate
cut at the October policy review.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told The Economic Times
newspaper he wants the RBI to "walk in the same direction" as
the government by cutting interest rates in response to sweeping
reforms. link.reuters.com/ruf92t
* Hopes of improvement in banking sector liquidity due to
month-end government spending also helps receiving.
