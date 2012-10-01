BRIEF-Terraform Power reports court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
* Terraform Power announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
October 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date August 15, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Issue price 100.178
Reoffer price 100.178
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 26bp
Payment Date October 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, LBBW, UBS & WGZ
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion
euro when fungible
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison