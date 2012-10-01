October 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Unicredit SpA

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2015

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 101.857

Spread 310 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 356bp

over the OBL #108

Payment Date October 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ING, JPMorgan, UBS Investment Bank

& Unicredit Bank AG

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.35 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0827818203

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.