BRIEF-Terraform Power reports court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
October 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Swiss Life Holding AG
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 101
Reoffer price Par
Spread 509.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse &
Deutsche Bank
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0194695190
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison