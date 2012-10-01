October 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower First Gulf Bank PJSC

Issue Amount $650 million

Maturity Date October 9, 2017

Coupon 2.862 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.862 pct

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, NBAD &

Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

