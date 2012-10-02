October 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 25 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 5, 2016

Coupon 14.0 pct

Issue price 126.95

Payment Date October 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 695 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0258970051

Data supplied by International Insider.