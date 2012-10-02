October 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Municipality Finance

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 9, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 7bp

Payment Date October 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0840954357

