October 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Municipality Finance
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 9, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 7bp
Payment Date October 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0840954357
