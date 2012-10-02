October 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 25, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 35.4bp

Issue price 100.051

Payment Date October 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 950 million

Swedish crown when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0840942345

ISIN XS0832427446

