Indian shares at record closing highs; financials lead gains
June 5 Indian shares ended at their record highs on Monday, in a session driven by lenders, although gains were subdued ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.
October 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 1, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 115bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 115bp
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.2 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 9, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 200bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 200bp
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 9, 2017
Coupon 3.6 pct
Issue price 99.82
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 5 Indian shares ended at their record highs on Monday, in a session driven by lenders, although gains were subdued ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.
* Says approved sale of a part of its shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited