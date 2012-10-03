* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.01 percent. * The dollar firmed and most riskier assets edged lower on Wednesday as uncertainty over the timing of Spain's request for an international bailout added to worries about slowing global growth. * Markets in China and South Korea are closed for holidays on Wednesday. * The Asian Development Bank cut most of its 2012 and 2013 growth estimates for developing Asia on Wednesday as a slump in global demand weighs on the region's powerhouses China and India and on its export-dependent economies. * Foreign investors bought 2.07 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.33 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Investors on the lookout for additional action from the government, after reform measures last month sparked a rally in stock markets. * Also on watch, an Indian ministerial panel meets to discuss a plan to ask older telecom companies to pay for their existing airwave holding at a price to be derived in an upcoming auction. (0630GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)