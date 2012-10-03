* USD/INR likely higher, tracking stronger global dollar, weakness in Singapore Nifty futures pointing to lower local stock opening. The pair last closed at 52.40/41. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 52.66-71. * Nifty futures in Singapore 0.5 percent down, with MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index flat. * Euro started trade slightly on the back foot on Wednesday after Spain dented hopes that it would soon ask for a bailout, while the Australian dollar threw a fit on prospects of more domestic interest rate cuts following Tuesday's easing. * ADB cuts India 2012 growth forecast to 5.6 pct vs pvs 7.0 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)