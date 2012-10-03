* USD/INR lower on bunched inflows after opening higher tracking strength in global dollar. Pair at 52.34/35 versus last close at 52.40/41. It rose to 52.57 in early trade. * Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday. * Technicals show INR nearing first major hurdle with 52.18 being the 38.2 percent of 43.85-57.32 rally and subsequently 51.94 marks the 61.8 percent retrace of Feb-June 2012 USD/INR rise. * Euro started trade slightly on the back foot on Wednesday after Spain dented hopes it would soon ask for a bailout, while the Australian dollar threw a fit on prospects of more domestic interest rate cuts following Tuesday's easing. * ADB cuts India 2012 growth forecast to 5.6 pct vs pvs 7.0 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters./krishna.k@thomsonreu ers.com)