* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 1 basis point to 8.15 percent as a drop in global crude oil prices aids sentiment. * Brent crude futures slipped towards $111 per barrel on Wednesday, hurt by persistent concerns on global growth and oil demand, while Europe's festering debt crisis added to uncertainty. * The ADP employment report on Wednesday will be closely watched as a guide to Friday's payrolls employment number, which is expected to show employers added 113,000 jobs in September, the second-last report before the U.S. presidential election in November. * Traders are also hopeful the RBI will be prompted to lower rates at its policy review later this month. * The 10-year bond is seen holding in a 8.12 to 8.17 percent range during the week.