* USD/INR falls to 52.38/39 versus last close at 52.40/41 on corporate-related dollar selling after rising to as high as 52.57 in early trade. * Dealers cite rupee purchases from a state-run power utility, as well as a financial services firm which recently sold a stake in one of its business ventures.