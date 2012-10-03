* The BSE index gains 0.16 percent, while the 50-share NSE index advances 0.15 percent. * Cement companies extend a recent rally on continued hopes for more infrastructure-related initiatives from the government and hopes for increased construction activity after the end of the monsoon period. * Ambuja Cement gains 1.8 percent after earlier hitting a record high at 214.40 rupees. * Hero MotoCorp shares falls 1.5 percent after September vehicle sales fell 26 percent. * Bajaj Auto shares down 1 percent after September sales declined 14 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)