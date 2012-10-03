* The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday. * RBI is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.09 percent, lower than the last week's sale cut-off of 8.14 percent, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The highest forecast for the 91-day treasury bills in the poll was 8.14 percent; the lowest was 8.05 percent. * The 364-day t-bills are seen being sold at 8 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8.06 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for 364-day bills was at 8.09 percent, the lowest at 7.98 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)