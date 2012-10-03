* Shares in India's TTK Healthcare jumped 17.7 percent after TTK Group bought out a 49.8 percent stake in its contraceptives joint venture TTK-LIG from Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC for an undisclosed amount. * Investors expect TTK Group to merge TTK-LIG with TTK Healthcare, three dealers said. * T T Jagannathan, chairman of TTK Healthcare, confirmed the venture buyout process had been completed but told Reuters the group had not yet decided on any internal merger plans. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/kaustubh.kulkarni@thomsonr uters.com)