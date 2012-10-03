* Shares in Infosys fall 1.4 percent on concerns the Indian software services exporter may cut guidance when it reports quarterly results this month because of a recent appreciation in the rupee and potential wage hikes. * Nomura says it expects Infosys to retain its fiscal 2013 dollar revenue growth guidance of 5 percent but cut earnings-per-share guidance by around 2 percent to 163 rupees on rupee terms because of the currency impact. * Nomura also warns any announcement on wage hikes would be key. * "We believe there is a high likelihood of a wage hike in 3Q as growth comes in line with guidance," the investment bank says in a noted dated on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)