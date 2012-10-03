* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is steady at its previous close of 8.16 percent. * Traders expect the 10-year to trade in a 8.10-8.20 percent range until the monthly inflation data due in mid-October, which will help set expectations ahead of the RBI policy review. * Traders will also look at global risk sentiment and movements in oil prices for cues in the near-term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)