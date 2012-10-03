* Shares in Indian infrastructure companies gain ahead of a government panel meeting scheduled for later in the day. * The committee has been mandated to review existing policies and suggest necessary changes in the investment framework towards the infrastructure sector. * Separately, a Reuters poll showed fund managers are switching to construction-related shares following government initiatives to bolster India's sagging infrastructure. * IVRCL Ltd gains 1.4 percent, NCC Ltd adds 0.8 percent, while Punj Lloyd gains 0.5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)