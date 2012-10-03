* India's benchmark five year OIS rate falls 3 bps to 7.00 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.59 percent. * Domestic liquidity is expected to improve amid talks of accelerated government stake sales in companies due to rallying stock markets. * "Rates are down primarily in anticipation of immediate stake dilution by the government. Offloading signal from the government has improved market sentiment and led to some receiving," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with AK Capital. * Banks borrowing from the central bank via repo borrowings drops to 139.3 billion rupees, its lowest in nearly a month, signalling the extent of eased cash conditions. * Traders expect the 5-year rate to drop towards 6.90 percent in the next two weeks. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)