* Indian cash rates slip to 7.75/7.85 percent after falling to as much as 7.70 percent versus 8.10/8.15 percent Monday close. * Dealers say comfortable liquidity primarily driving fall in cash rate as month-end government spending has kicked into the system. * Government stake sale in state-run firms also expected to add to system liquidity, they said. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window falls to 139.3 billion rupees, the lowest in nearly a month. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 82.71 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 693.48 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.66 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)