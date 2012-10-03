* USD/INR lower in good two-way interest; pair at 52.29/30, a new 5-month low, versus Monday close at 52.40/41. * Dealers cite good corporate inflows as main reason for fall in pair with inflows from state-run power utility, IT firm as well as about $70 million from a financial services company. * State-run bank dealer tips 52.20-52.40 band rest of session. * Technically, INR in overbought zone. * Euro steadied against the dollar on Wednesday and was underpinned by the belief that Spain will eventually request financial aid. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters./krishna.k@thomsonreu ers.com)