BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Indian financial companies with insurance units rallied after the government proposed to ease some of the taxes affecting the sector, while easing some of the requirements of pension products sold via banks. * The news comes at a time when the capital-crunched sector is hoping the government will increase the foreign direct investment limit to 49 percent from 26 percent, although that would require parliament approval. * Max India surges 6 percent, after earlier hitting its highest since December 2009. * Bajaj Finserve rises 3.4 percent, while Aditya Birla Nuvo gains 1.2 percent (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.