* Shares in Indian financial companies with insurance units rallied after the government proposed to ease some of the taxes affecting the sector, while easing some of the requirements of pension products sold via banks. * The news comes at a time when the capital-crunched sector is hoping the government will increase the foreign direct investment limit to 49 percent from 26 percent, although that would require parliament approval. * Max India surges 6 percent, after earlier hitting its highest since December 2009. * Bajaj Finserve rises 3.4 percent, while Aditya Birla Nuvo gains 1.2 percent (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)