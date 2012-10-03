UPDATE 1-Indebted gambler behind Philippines casino attack - police
* Say gunman a "high-roller", hooked to gambling (Adds more details, quotes)
October 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute (Pshypo)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 119 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Febrauary 14, 2024
Coupon 1.375 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0197368662
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 485 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 17, 2019
Coupon 0.5 pct
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0197368654
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 178 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 20, 2029
Coupon 1.375 pct
ISIN CH0197368670
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date October 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Say gunman a "high-roller", hooked to gambling (Adds more details, quotes)
U.S. President Donald Trump "believes the climate is changing," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Saturday after Trump's decision to take the United States out of the Paris climate accord sparked dismay across the world.