TOKYO Oct 4 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's biggest public pension fund, said it is considering whether to diversify further into alternative assets including infrastructure funds and private equities after starting investments in emerging markets this year, the head of the fund said.

Takahiro Mitani, chairman of the GPIF, said the public fund is in the process of selecting advisors for its future alternative investment strategies aimed at diversifying and generating more returns in the long run.

"We are considering expanding our investment targets to alternatives, which include infrastructure, real estate and private equity. We would not want to allocate our money to hedge funds," Mitani told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Mitani said the nature of hedge fund investment may not fit with the GPIF's strategy as the public fund requires a high level of disclosure on a daily basis.

"GPIF will eventually will have to diversify its investment targets to alternative investments. I don’t know if that is going to happen when I am at this position but there is a question whether we should stick to these four asset classes forever," Mitani said.

The public fund, known as the GPIF, has 108.2 trillion yen

($1.38 trillion) in assets, bigger than the size of the Australian economy, the world's 13th largest.

Intent on raising higher returns and at diversifying its portfolios, the public fund started to invest in emerging markets equities this year. [ID:nL3E8I20DZ]

Generating healthy investment returns is vital for the GPIF as it has been paying out more in benefits than it receives in contributions to the national pension system since the 2009/10 financial year.

Mitani said the amount of cash required for pension payouts could fall by about 2.5 trillion yen during the current financial year if the government can issue bonds designed to fund pension payouts.

In the year to March 2013, the public fund expected it would need about 8.87 trillion yen of cash for pension payouts.[ID:nL3E8F3130]

Mitani said the GPIF's quarterly investment performance may have improved in July-September from the previous quarter due to recoveries in global share prices.

The GPIF suffered a $26 billion decline in its portfolio value in April-June, its first fall in three quarters, as the yen's strength and falls in domestic and foreign equities hurt its quarterly performance. [ID:nL4E8JV31V]

The results for July-September were announced in early December last year.

Mitani also said concerns over Japan's bulging public debt may have eased after the government decided to raise the consumption tax.

He had said Japan's debt problem, by far the largest among developed countries, would reach a crucial point in five to 10 years if the problem is not resolved.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, Junko Fujita and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

