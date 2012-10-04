TOKYO Oct 4 Japan's Government Pension
Investment Fund, the world's biggest public pension fund, said
it is considering whether to diversify further into alternative
assets including infrastructure funds and private equities after
starting investments in emerging markets this year, the head of
the fund said.
Takahiro Mitani, chairman of the GPIF, said the public fund
is in the process of selecting advisors for its future
alternative investment strategies aimed at diversifying and
generating more returns in the long run.
"We are considering expanding our investment targets to
alternatives, which include infrastructure, real estate and
private equity. We would not want to allocate our money to hedge
funds," Mitani told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
Mitani said the nature of hedge fund investment may not fit
with the GPIF's strategy as the public fund requires a high
level of disclosure on a daily basis.
"GPIF will eventually will have to diversify its investment
targets to alternative investments. I don’t know if that is
going to happen when I am at this position but there is a
question whether we should stick to these four asset classes
forever," Mitani said.
The public fund, known as the GPIF, has 108.2 trillion yen
($1.38 trillion) in assets, bigger than the size of the
Australian economy, the world's 13th largest.
Intent on raising higher returns and at diversifying its
portfolios, the public fund started to invest in emerging
markets equities this year. [ID:nL3E8I20DZ]
Generating healthy investment returns is vital for the GPIF
as it has been paying out more in benefits than it receives in
contributions to the national pension system since the 2009/10
financial year.
Mitani said the amount of cash required for pension payouts
could fall by about 2.5 trillion yen during the current
financial year if the government can issue bonds designed to
fund pension payouts.
In the year to March 2013, the public fund expected it would
need about 8.87 trillion yen of cash for pension
payouts.[ID:nL3E8F3130]
Mitani said the GPIF's quarterly investment performance may
have improved in July-September from the previous quarter due to
recoveries in global share prices.
The GPIF suffered a $26 billion decline in its portfolio
value in April-June, its first fall in three quarters, as the
yen's strength and falls in domestic and foreign equities hurt
its quarterly performance. [ID:nL4E8JV31V]
The results for July-September were announced in early
December last year.
Mitani also said concerns over Japan's bulging public debt
may have eased after the government decided to raise the
consumption tax.
He had said Japan's debt problem, by far the largest among
developed countries, would reach a crucial point in five to 10
years if the problem is not resolved.
