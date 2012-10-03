* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent in a ranged session with traders awaiting the inflation data around mid-October for cues on the likely central bank policy action. * Traders expect the 10-year yield to hold in a 8.12 to 8.18 percent band until there is any major news flow or until inflation data comes in. * Traders will continue to watch the global risk situation and oil prices for near-term cues, they said. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)