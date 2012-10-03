BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
BANGALORE, October 03 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 36100 ICS-201(B22mm) 36600 ICS-102(B22mm) 25200 ICS-103(23mm) 29800 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 31400 ICS-105(26mm) 31000 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 33000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 31700 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 33200 ICS-105(28mm) 32800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33000 ICS-105(29mm) 33600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33500 ICS-105(30mm) 34000 ICS-105(31mm) 35200 ICS-106(32mm) 36000 ICS-107(34mm) 48000
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade