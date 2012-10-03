October 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesd.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount C$125 million

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 101.085

Yield 1.841 pct

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank International & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

