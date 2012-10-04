* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.01 percent. * Asian shares steadied on Thursday and the safe-haven dollar eased after positive U.S. data, leaving investors waiting for more economic indicators from the world's largest economy later in the day and a European Central Bank policy meeting. * Foreign investors bought 6.02 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when the BSE index rose 0.24 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * India's cabinet is set approve bills that would raise the cap on foreign direct investment in insurance firms and open the pension sector to foreign investors, a minister told reporters on Wednesday. * Also on watch, India's central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao and other officials hold board meeting in the Union Territory of Puducherry. (0730 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)