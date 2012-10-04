* USD/INR seen opening slightly weaker versus its previous close of 52.1550/1650 on the back of gains in riskier assets following positive data in the United States. * Traders will now await the weekly jobless claims and U.S. factory orders for August due later in the day for cues as also the minutes of the Federal Reserve's Sept. 12-13 meeting. * The dollar's index against six major currencies down 0.14 percent. Most other Asian currencies also trading stronger against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * India's cabinet is set to approve bills that would raise the cap on foreign direct investment in insurance firms and open the pension sector to foreign investors, a government minister told reporters on Wednesday. * Traders said the bills, if approved, would be positive for the rupee but oil demand was likely to keep gains in check, holding the pair in a range of 52.00 to 52.30 for the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)