* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.14 percent, tracking a fall in short-end rates on the back of an improvement in the banking system liquidity, traders say. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window dropped to a one-month low of 139.3 billion rupees on Wednesday. * Traders say expectations of a rate cut by the central bank also seen keeping sentiment for bonds positive. However, traders refraining from adding large positions ahead of the inflation print in mid-October, which will likely offer some cues on the central bank stance at its review on Oct. 30. * 10-year bond seen in a 8.13 to 8.15 percent band on Thursday.