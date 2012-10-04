* USD/INR slips to a 5-1/2 month low in early trade, falling below 52, on corporate inflows. Pair at 51.91/92 versus 52.155/165 last close. * Dealers say a large engineering company has been selling dollars. * Rupee may see more gains as government looks set to unveil reform measures. * India's cabinet is set to approve bills that would raise the cap on foreign direct investment in insurance firms and open the pension sector to foreign investors, a minister told reporters on Wednesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)