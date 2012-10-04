* The BSE index gains 1 percent to above 19,000 points for the first time since July 8, 2011 on hopes for additional fiscal and economic reforms. * The NSE index also advances 1 percent. * The cabinet is set to approve bills that would raise the cap on foreign direct investment in insurance firms and open the pension sector to foreign investors, a government minister told reporters on Wednesday. * Financial companies with insurance units surge: Max India jumps 3.3 percent, hitting earlier its highest since December 2009, while Bajaj Finserve adds 2.5 percent having earlier hit a record high at 953.90 rupees. * Oil marketing companies gain after Brent futures > fall: Hindustan Petroleum Corp rises 2.6 percent. * Blue chip lead gains: ICICI Bank rises 2.6 percent, Reliance Industries gains 1.1 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)