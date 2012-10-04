* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 6.96 percent, after earlier falling to as low as 6.93 percent, the lowest since July 26. * The one-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.57 percent after dropping to 7.55 percent, its lowest since July 16. * Traders say rates tracking lower global crude oil prices , which are easing concerns about inflation and further raising hopes for a rate cut by the central bank later this month. * "Broad market positioning is paid in OIS and long in bonds, hence OIS is down more compared to bonds," a dealer with a private bank said. * Traders say expectations for rate cuts could push the 1-year rate down to 7.50 percent levels, while the 5-year rate can drop to 6.85-90 percent. * Easing in domestic liquidity is also fuelling the fall in near-end rates, traders say. Banks borrowing from the RBI via repo falls to 68.5 billion rupees on Thursday, its lowest in a month. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)