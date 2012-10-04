* USD/INR falls to 51.96/97 from its close of 52.155/165 on Wednesday, after earlier slipping to a 5-1/2 month low of 51.86. * Dealers cite inflows from Indian Railway Finance Corp's recent $300 million USD bond sale, while also citing inflows from a large engineering company. * Exporter selling has also kicked in from 52.04 levels, they add. * The rupee may see more gains as government looks set to push to open up the pension sector for foreign investors and raise FDI limits in insurance. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)